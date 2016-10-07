“Luke Cage” Draws Influence from 1990s Series “New York Undercover”

African-American superhero Luke Cage made his small-screen debut on September 30, but the new Netflix offering has its roots in another, two-decade-old show.

Created by journalist Cheo Hodari Coker, Marvel’s 13-episode “Luke Cage” is an unapologetically Black look into life of a superhero in Harlem. The critically-acclaimed series draws influence from a plethora of sources, but a major key for the show is its play on the 1990’s hit series “New York Undercover.”

Considered by many to be ahead of its time, “New York Undercover” chronicled the lives of law enforcement officers J.C. Williams and Eddie Torres. The series was the first police drama to feature two people of color in starring roles, with Williams and Torres patrolling the streets of Harlem. Combining minority lead characters with elements of hip-hop, the show contained plenty of raw flavors relatable to urban America.

One of the biggest draws of the show was the club Natalie’s, a hangout spot for the officers to check out the hottest talent after a long day on the job. From legendary singers like Teena Marie and Teddy Pendergrass, to superstars of the time including Aaliyah, Brandy and Mary J. Blige, the club was an outlet for budding artists and a relatable piece for urban viewers.

Like “New York Undercover,” Luke Cage uses in-show entertainment at the fictional Harlem’s Paradise to give screen time to contemporary artists. R&B legends Raphael Saadiq and Faith Evans perform in the club, as well as up and coming star Jidenna. “New York Undercover” incorporated hip-hop into the show as well, allowing artists like Onyx to perform with their original works tied into the script. “Luke Cage” calls upon Wu-Tang member and solo star Method Man, who drops an incredible freestyle chronicling police brutality while shouting out slain teenager Trayvon Martin.

In both “New York Undercover” and “Luke Cage,” Harlem is depicted accurately, with the two-decade difference showing the change of the community. Both shows give insight on the different types of Black and Latino people in the communities of Harlem, from the drug dealers, to the men and women making an honest living.

Despite “New York Undercover” airing on the White-owned FOX Network, the show was undeniably Black, incorporating fashion, slang and actual issues faced by people of color. “Luke Cage” is equally unapologetic, and often does not compromise the integrity of the show by trying to make it understandable for all audiences.

Though the Harlem in “New York Undercover” is long gone, replaced by the whitewashing of gentrification, there are still Black and Latino families holding on to the times, as displayed in “Luke Cage.” In entertainment, drawing inspiration can be looked at as copying, or flattery, but in this case, it adds to the cohesiveness of a truly pivotal series.