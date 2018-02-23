Lupita Nyong’o to Produce, Star in Movie Based on Trevor Noah’s Autobiography

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o was so moved by “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s bestselling memoir about his South African childhood that she’s stepped forward to produce and star in the book’s adaptation for the silver screen.

“When I read @Trevornoah’s ‘Born A Crime,’ I could not put the book down,” Nyong’o tweeted. “Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!”

Nyong’o will portray Noah’s mother, Patricia, a formidable figure to her son in his early years, Deadline Magazine reported. She was shot in the head by his stepfather while returning from church in 2009, and survived.

Noah’s journey from apartheid South Africa to “The Daily Show” started with his birth, which was a crime. He was born to a Black Xhosa mother and a White Swiss father at a time when they could have spent five years in prison for being together. That meant Noah lived in hiding for a time, with his mother keeping him indoors for the earliest parts of his life so the government wouldn’t take him away. Once apartheid was toppled, Noah and his mother were free to live as they chose, and she was determined to save him from the poverty, violence and abuse that nearly killed her.

Noah’s New York Times bestseller has won the James Thurber Prize for American Humor and two NAACP Image Awards. Spiegel & Grau, the imprint that published Noah’s first book, has bought his untitled follow-up memoir, which will be published by Random House on Nov. 13, Deadline reported.

Nyong’o, born in Mexico to Kenyan parents, now stars as Nakia in the blockbuster movie “Black Panther,” which has shattered box office records. She won an Academy Award in 2014 for her performance in “12 Years A Slave.”

Noah is producing the film project through his Ark Angel Productions with other partners and he said he’s thrilled to work with Nyong’o.

“I’m in heaven,” Noah tweeted.