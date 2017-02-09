Lynch Trial Begins

Carolyn Bryant, the woman who’s accusation against Emmett Till lead to his brutal lynching, recently recanted her allegations. The following article from 1955 details the beginning of the trial against J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant for Till’s murder. Milam and Bryant were ultimately found not guilty although they confessed their crimes several years later.

Mother arrives with her pastor

•Sheriff bars reporters from using courtroom press table

•‘Whistle-stop’ town smarting under the nation’s criticism

September 24 1955

SUMNER, Miss.–The eyes of the nation were focused on this tiny little Mississippi town of 700 people, Monday, as it took up the task of trying to prove to the world that justice in Mississippi is color blind and that the better people of the state frown on murder, even when the victim is a colored person.

Mrs. Mamie Bradley of Chicago, mother of the victim in this case, arrived here Monday accompanied by her pastor, Bishop Isiah Roberts of Roberts Temple Church, Chicago.

The better people of the town, as I talked with them Friday, insisted that justice is color blind in Mississippi and that the outcome of the trial of two white men for the murder of 14-year-old Emmett L. Till, will prove that what they say is right.

But as the trial opened, the nation was looking at the many cases of injustice which Mississippi has already perpetrated against colored people–and the nation was laying the odds on the belief that Sumner couldn’t prove what it was saying.

********************************

Reporters segregated

SUMNER, Miss.–Sheriff H. C. Strider ruled Friday that colored reporters would not be permitted to sit at the press table during the Emmett Till trial.

The Sheriff’s office told this reporter, who was the first colored reporter to arrive at the trial scene, that colored newsmen would have to sit in the section reserved for colored spectators.

It is understood that this section contains less than 10 seats and this writer knows of at least 7 colored reporters en route here. The white press table will seat 20 reporters.–HICKS.

*************************************************

I FOUND THE PEOPLE of this town very much aware of this Friday as I drove in here at high noon.

I went straight to the offices of the Sumner Sentinel when I hit town and when I told Editor W. M. Simpson, Jr. that I represented the National Newspapers Publishers Association, which includes an Atlanta daily newspaper, he said:

“Good! You are from the South and you can do this county a lot of good by explaining in your articles just how things are.

Mr. Simpson then proceeded to call my attention to the fact that the city of Sumner and Tallahatchie County are only involved in the Till murder case because the body was found in Tallahatchie County and Sumner is the county seat.

***

POINTING OUT that the incident involved the white woman, over which Till was murdered, happened in the adjoining Leflore County, Mr. Simpson deplored the fact that the nation’s press has seen fit to condemn Tallahatchie County.

“This county had nothing to do with it,” he said. “The body was found in this county, we have arrested the suspects, indicted them and brought them to trial. What more can we do until the trial is held?”

He said he did not think the newspapers had been fair to the people of his county.

He then proceeded to tell me that the race relations in the county were good, but that outside pressures had brought about quite a bit of tension in the town.

***

SIMPSON SAID some of the letters received by Sheriff H. C. Strider had been particularly mean and insulting, and that he feels the Sheriff, whom he said has been trying to do a good job, has had “above all he san stand.”

After talking with Mr. Simpson I took a walk around the town of Sumner.

Sumner is a one-horse, whistle-stop town built around a town square. The center of the square is occupied entirely by the two-story courthouse in which the trial is being held.

The courthouse is of White Tapestry brick, with two mammoth oak trees in its yard and a huge belfry crowning its top.

Built in 1902, the most conspicuous thing about it is a huge marble statue of a confederate soldier on its lawn which was erected in 1913 by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

***

THE TRIAL is being held on the second floor of this building. The room will not seat 200 person and 125 veniremen were seated in it on the first day, from which an all-white jury was selected.

In addition, a regular jury panel of 48 persons will be on hand, so it appears there will be little room in the courthouse for anyone else.

A press table, seating 20 reporters, has been set up in the trial room, but no one here feels this will be adequate and Editor Simpson is worried particularly about the colored press.

Stressing to me that the Sheriff is in charge of press arrangements, Mr. Simpson said that it might be that colored reporters and, indeed, daily papers might have to select one reporter as a “pool” correspondent to sit in on the trial and brief other reporters from day to day.

***

I FOUND an atmosphere among colored people of Sumner which I was not able “to read.” I cannot call it fear because the way they walk around town gives no indication that they are afraid.

But when you mention the trial to them they speak of it in hushed and whispered tones and cast furtive glances about them as they speak.

It’s cotton picking time down here and most of the colored people here are picking cotton. But many were in town Friday and many of them I talked with did not even know when the trial was to begin.

Colored people outnumber white two to one in the county, but no one was able to give me a figure on the number living in Sumner.

From the colored homes I saw and the people I saw on the streets, I would guess that the town is about 60 per cent white and 40 per cent colored. There are no doctors or lawyers among the colored residents.

While the whites here seem to feel that justice will be done, their opinion was not shared by experienced colored leaders outside the community.

Most vocal critic of the trial was Dr. T. Howard, husky NAACP leader of Mound Bayou, about 34 miles distant.

***

DR HOWARD told the AFRO Friday “This trial will demonstrate to the nation just what Mississippi justice means to the colored man.

“I think men who will sit on the jury basically think the same as the men who committed the crime, and I’m willing to bet that no matter what the jury finds, neither man will get over ten years if he gets that much” (Note; the law under which the two men are being tried calls for a penalty of death or life imprisonment if found guilty.)

Dr. Howard said he feels the punishment will be just about what it always has been for white people who kill colored people.

He said, in a recent survey which he caused to be made, he had found that white people in Mississippi get longer terms in jail for killing deer out of season than for killing a colored man in the 18 Delta Counties.

But so long as the Federal Government stands by Mississippi will continued to kill colored people, Dr. Howard said.

***

THE AFRO LEARNED that Mrs. Bradley, mother of the slain youth, is the guest of Dr. Howard while she’s here to testify in the trial. She arrived in Clarksdale with her pastor Monday, then came on here. Clarksdale is 14 miles from Sumner.

Most people here expect the trial to last no longer than a week.

Dr. Howard feels that the prosecution will fail to prove that the boy was killed in Tallahatchie County and thereby provide a loophole for the defense which can then claim the county has no jurisdiction in the case.

***

SUMNER WAS a picture of perfect calm, Sunday morning, as it awaited the beginning of the Till trial, Monday.

But it was difficult for an outsider to figure if it was a genuine calm–or the calm before a storm.

This reporter’s guess is that the calm is genuine. The residents of this county simply have refused to get excited over the trial.

They laugh about all the reporters rushing into their city and they ask, as they laugh, ‘what do you expect?”

***

THE HIDDEN factor here in the whole situation is the acts of irresponsible persons of both races.

Everyone here agrees that one irresponsible act could lead to just about anything but thus far there has not even been a hint of irresponsibility.

Sunday at 2 p.m., both white and colored people in the town attended the funeral of a colored man, Kid Townsler, who died Friday.

Whites of the city raised money for the Townsler widow, whom the editor of the local newspaper called “One of the best known citizens of the town.”

The funeral was preached by the Rev. W. M. Smith of Memphis.

From a race relations standpoint the attendance of whites went far to lessen any tensions.

Out of town reporters wisecracked that their presence was simply a public relations stunt; but the local editor insisted that Towsnler was well loved by all.

One white reporter’s crack to this was: “He sure picked a convenient time to die.”

Transcribed by J.K. Schmid