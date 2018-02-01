Macy’s Celebrates Innovators and Visionaries During Black History Month

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)— This February, Macy’s (NYSE:M) celebrates Black History Month by welcoming a host of innovators in fashion, entertainment, art, music, literature and technology, who are pioneers in their industries. Innovation is one of the cornerstones of Black culture, helping to propel trends, widely influencing pop culture, and changing the face of history. From music to science, Black culture has created a wave of change that has helped drive the country to new heights. With innovation comes an extraordinary opportunity to push boundaries, challenge the status quo, and make unprecedented waves. This year, Macy’s special guests will discuss how they blazed their own paths and how the connection to their heritage helped inspire their success. Macy’s will also celebrate those making a difference and impacting their local communities, while helping to pave the way for future generations.

As part of Macy’s Black History Month celebrations, actress, writer and producer Issa Rae will appear at Macy’s Baldwin Hills in Los Angeles. Macy’s will also welcome Emmy ® -nominated actress and equal rights advocate, Laverne Cox, at Herald Square in New York City. Both will participate in moderated conversations about Black history, their inspirations and innovation in showbiz.

“These upcoming Black History events serve as wonderful opportunities for Macy’s to bring bold, ground-breaking Black innovators into our stores and to our communities,” said Kristyn Doar-Page, Macy’s vice president of Diversity & Inclusion Strategies. “As a retailer committed to celebrating trailblazers, Macy’s is thrilled to open a space where our community can engage with these artists as they share their life stories and inspirations.”

Issa Rae’s rise from web series creator to one of Hollywood’s It-girls is nothing less than remarkable. Rae’s content has garnered millions of views online and two Golden Globe ® nominations for Best Actress for her hit show, HBO’s Insecure. Issa’s web series, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl was the recipient of the coveted Shorty Award for Best Web Show, and her first book, a collection of essays, is a New York Times Best Seller. Issa has graced the cover and pages of major national media outlets including Essence, The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, The New York Times, CNN, VOGUE and TIME with appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, The View, and more .

“I am excited to be working with Macy’s during Black History Month to celebrate those young and old whose innovation and talents are transforming American culture and making undeniable contributions to art and entertainment,” said Rae.

Laverne Cox is a two-time Emmy-nominated actress and Emmy-winning producer best known for her work on the critically acclaimed Netflix original series Orange Is The New Black, where she plays the groundbreaking role of Sophia Burset. Her work as an actress and advocate landed her on the cover of TIME magazine as well as two Emmy nominations, back-to-back SAG Awards for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series,” a Critic’s Choice nomination, and consecutive NAACP Image Award nominations. Cox is a renowned speaker and has taken her empowering message of moving beyond gender expectations to live more authentically all over the country. Her work as an advocate landed her a coveted spot as one of Glamour magazine’s 2014 Women of the Year. She is the recipient of the Dorian Rising Star Award, the Courage Award from the Anti-Violence Project, The Community Leader Award from the LGBT Center of New York City, was named one of The Grio’s 100 Most Influential African Americans, one of the Top 50 Trans Icons by the Huffington Post, one of Out magazine’s Out 100, was ranked number 5 on the 2014 Root 100 list and is a part of Ebony’s Power 100.

“I am grateful to be working with Macy’s during Black History Month to contribute to powerful conversations about the transformative work being done by young innovators,” said Cox. “There is never a better time to discuss the contributions made by the Black community, and what an inspiration it is to be among those fighting for change.”

At each of the Black History Month events, Macy’s customers will have an opportunity to meet and greet with event special guests. For additional information on Macy’s Black History Month festivities and special guests, please visit macys.com/celebrate.

Macy’s Black History Month events will be held at the following stores: Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Macy’s Baldwin Hills (Los Angeles) – Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. with Issa Rae Macy’s State Street (Chicago) – Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Macy’s Metro Center (Washington, D.C.) – Thursday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Macy’s Culver City (Los Angeles) – Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. Macy’s Center City (Philadelphia) – Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. with Laverne Cox Macy’s Union Square (San Francisco) – Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Macy’s Lenox Square (Atlanta) – Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. Macy’s Aventura (Aventura, FL) – Saturday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

