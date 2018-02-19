Madaleno Taps Former O’Malley Operative as Running Mate

Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr., described by some as one of the more progressive politicians in the state, selected Luwanda Jenkins, a former aide to former Gov. Martin O’Malley, as his running mate. The news was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

Madaleno, 52, who represents Montgomery County chose Jenkins, 55, a native of the Forest Park community of Northwest Baltimore and a graduate of Western High School. The married mother of two, who is African American, currently resides in Baltimore.

Madaleno formally made the announcement of Jenkins as his choice for lieutenant governor today, prior to the Feb. 27 deadline for gubernatorial candidates to officially register their running mates with the Maryland Board of Elections.

Jenkins, who obtained her undergraduate degree from Towson State University and received a Master’s in business management from Johns Hopkins University, worked for former Govs. Parris Glendening and William Donald Schaefer, as well as O’Malley, as special secretary for the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs. Jenkins currently serves as chief operating officer for the LEADERship, a program with the Greater Baltimore Committee.

Madaleno is running against six other Democratic candidates for governor, to emerge from the June 26 primary, to challenge Gov. Larry Hogan in November.