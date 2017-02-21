Madame Tussauds and the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation Celebrate Black History Month

To celebrate Black History Month, Madame Tussauds D.C. and the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) are partnering to bring Black History Month to life. Madame Tussauds will be showcasing prominent African American figures including Frederick Douglass, Marion Barry, Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Malcolm X, and Muhammad Ali at the Kennedy Recreation Center, located at 1401 7th Street, NW on Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., youth tennis scholars from the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center (SETLC) will join the figures and bring them to life as they portray iconic African American legends. Much like the wax figures from Madame Tussauds, the SETLC tennis scholars have traveled the country, from the White House and Kennedy Center to national stages, thrilling audiences with their Blacks in Wax show. The free event is a phenomenal opportunity for students, children, youth, adults, families and visitors to learn about African American history in a fun, instructive, interactive way. It also provides spectators a sample of what Madame Tussauds and DPR have to offer.