Make Your Wardrobe Fresh with “Greenery” This Spring

Spring is here and flowers bloom, warmer weather is coming soon. Pansies are colorful and lilacs fill the air, green foliage and blooms spill over everywhere. When we shed our winter wardrobe and go through our clothes, we look for green colors of renewal and growth. Each item we purchase to look young or mature, will reflect our inner desire to reconnect with nature.

The Pantone Color Institute, the global authority on color, recently designated PANTONE 15-0343 “Greenery,” the PANTONE Color of Year for 2017.

“A fresh and zesty yellow-green shade signaling the first sign of spring, PANTONE 15-0343 Greenery conveys our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director for the Pantone Color Institute. “Bursting forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a complex social and political environment, PANTONE Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”

When a color is popular, it reflects the zeitgeist of our time, providing contextual imagination and communication to our global culture and our world. The vibrant shade of “Greenery” was selected by Pantone color research experts after examining global trends in macro color, design trends and influences.

Green has served many useful purposes in our world. Green has been the color of love associated with Venus, the Roman goddess and Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess. Green is also known as the color of the Heart Chakra, Anahata, and the gemstones Jade and Malachite aid Anahata to surround us with love. Green has also been a historical symbol of fertility.

As the spring season brings forth revitalization, a fresh interpretation of green will have an extraordinary effect on our mood and sense of well-being. The color green affects our innate senses, allowing us to love more, empathize more, and feel more compassionate. I recommend trying out this new color innovation called “Greenery.” Also known as nature’s neutral, “Greenery” can be versatile, trans-seasonal, and paired with brights, neutrals, and metallic colors. Adding vibrant yellow-green colored combinations in solids and prints will produce a dramatic and uplifting energy in your life and those around you.

The Pantone color “Greenery” has been featured in Spring/Summer 2017 fashion catwalks for men and women. This fantastic renewing shade has also been featured in other areas of design including accessories, activewear, interior design, social media and technology. Take advantage of this precious time to revitalize yourself, create harmony, and flourish your spirit this Spring.