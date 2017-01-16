Malone Family Grateful for Community Love & Support Following Horrific Loss

On Jan. 12, a fire so harsh that it melted a car across the street, ripped through a family’s home on the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue near Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore.

Three children and their mother escaped the blaze but had to be hospitalized; six other children were killed. William Malone, the father, was at work at the time.

A short time after the fire, the mother was identified as Katie Malone, an 11-year employee in the Catonsville office of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, and mother of nine.

“I am asking that our entire community pray for my staff member, Katie Malone, and her young family,” Cummings said in a statement. “I am grateful to the Baltimore City Fire Department and all those who responded quickly to the devastating fire. My staff is a family and this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all. I again ask for your prayers.”

The AFRO spoke exclusively to Frank Antmann, a close friend and colleague of Malone’s, who said he wanted the family to know: “I love them, and am totally undone by the passing of their children. No one deserves to lose children, but to lose them in this manner is every parent’s horror. My heart goes out to them, and I am ready to help them as they work through the grieving and healing process.”

According to Antmann, Katie Malone was born and raised in Maryland and attended the Institute of Notre Dame and then Towson University.

Antmann described Katie as a “very friendly, empathetic person who would have done anything for her husband and kids; she loves to be around people and loves sharing her life with others.”

Kate’s friendly and empathetic personality helped in her role at the Cummings office. Malone “handled casework inquiries from constituents that entails her needing both the ability to communicate as well as being empathetic to their needs.”

Antmann said Malone succeeded him at the position when he left to attend graduate school.

He described Malone as an “excellent” mother who instilled moral values in her children.

“Her husband is also a great role model for their children. Together they made a fabulous team and did a great job in raising the children” said Antmann.

When asked to describe the children, Antmann said “they were loving and loved. They had a sense of humanity and understood the importance of celebrating life. That many of them have died so young and so tragically is an absolute horror. No parent should have to deal with burying one child, no less six.”

William Malone, the father of the children and husband of Katie Malone released a statement thanking family, friends, and those all over Maryland who have shown his family love and support during this tragic time.

“My family and I are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received in the wake of the tragic fire my wife and children experienced,” he wrote.

William Malone ask that monetary donations be sent to the Go Fund Me page the family set up at: https://www.gofundme.com/malone-housefire and there will be information released later on where non-monetary donations can be sent.

