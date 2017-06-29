Man Charged in Laurel Homicide

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County police recently charged a man they say fatally shot an acquaintance inside of a car in Laurel, Md.

Police say Patrick Andre Stran, 30, was charged with the first- and second-degree murder of Marvin Bryan.

The Baltimore Sun News reported that the homicide occurred around 5:20 a.m. on March 25.

According to the Prince George’s County police, officers found Bryan, 33, with a gunshot wound inside a car at the 13000 block of Edinburgh Lane in Laurel, Md. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they identified Stran as a suspect and he was arrested in California on May 22. Police say Stran was extradited back to Maryland, where detectives learned that Stran and Bryan were involved in an ongoing dispute, having known one another for several years.

Stran is being held without bond until his hearing on July 17.