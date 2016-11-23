Man Convicted in Shooting Death of 3-year-old

by: The Associated Press

A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old in Landover, Md. in 2014.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release Nov. 18 that 27-year-old Davon Wallace was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Knijah Bibb.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 10, 2014, Wallace got into an argument with residents of the home he was staying in over stolen clothes. Wallace was beaten by the two men he was arguing with.

Authorities say Wallace left the home and returned, firing six shots into the home. One of which struck and killed Bibb.

Wallace faces a maximum of 55 years in prison at sentencing on Feb. 9.