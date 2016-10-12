Man Fatally Stabbed in Forestville, Md.

Police say a man has died after he was stabbed while trying to break up a fight in Forestville, a city in Prince George’s County over the weekend.



County police say 50-year-old Emmanuel Sutton of southeast Washington died after being taken to a hospital on Oct. 9.

Officers found Sutton with a stab wound to his upper body early that morning.



Investigators say they believe Sutton was trying to break up a fight between two men when one of the men stabbed him.

On Oct. 10, police arrested one of the men accused of being involved in the fight. Twenty-seven-year-old Keenan Savoy Fitzgerald of Temple Hills is charged with first- and second-degree murder.



It’s unclear if he has an attorney.



