Man Robs 2 D.C. Food Marts Over Holiday Weekend

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently searching for a man who robbed two convenience stores in the middle of the night over the President’s Day weekend.

According to police reports, a man armed with a shotgun walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, NE and demanded money from the clerk.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Feb. 18 when the suspect entered the food mart and fired a shotgun into the ceiling of the establishment. The employee then followed the robber’s commands to hand over money from the store register. The robber took the cash and fled the scene, police said.

On Feb. 21 police released surveillance of the incident.

The video shows a Black man dressed in all black, wearing a black coat and a baseball hat. The surveillance video also shows a shop customer standing near the checkout counter cowering to the ground as the thief wielded the shotgun.

A few minutes prior, the suspect robbed another establishment in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, police reported.

Around 3:41 a.m., surveillance video recorded the unidentified man walking into another 7-Eleven holding a shotgun, where he demanded money and store merchandise, according to police reports.

Police are offering a reward for up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

According to the police department, robberies in D.C. have decreased in the last two years by 28 percent as of Feb. 21 with 330 robberies in the city in 2017 compared to 456 at the same time in 2016.

In 2016, there were 3,000 robberies, a 13 percent decrease from the 2015 total of 3,447.

Officials did not return comment on the robberies before press time.