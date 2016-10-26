Man Shot in Mall Garage, Suspect Still At Large

A shooting was reported in Temple Hills, Md. on Oct. 25.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, an unidentified man was shot multiple times in a parking garage at the Shops at Iverson, formally known as Iverson Mall on Branch Avenue. The victims injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said they are still looking for the suspect.

Two nearby schools, Hillcrest Heights Elementary School and Jessie B. Mason Regional School, were placed on lockdown after the incident, but it was lifted around 2 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to a tweet from the police department.

Police reported that the shooting does not appear to be random.