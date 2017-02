When Madam C.J. Walker first rolled into Irvington, New York, in her high-powered motorcar, the 49-year-old beauty magnate caused tongues to wag. “Impossible,” the Hudson River town’s residents told the New York Times when they heard this black woman was building an Italianate manse right on the main road. “No woman of her race could afford such a place.”

Oh, but she could. More….