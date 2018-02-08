Maryland Black Mayors Revamp Leadership

The Maryland Black Mayors Association (MBM) elected new officers for the upcoming year in anticipation of rolling out a more aggressive political agenda. “We are definitely on the right track,” MBM President Jack Sims told the AFRO. “We have a lot of untapped potential and promise and we are planning to turn those attributes into strong political action. Working together, we believe we can make a difference in directing policy for the state and Prince George’s County.”

In addition to Sims, Fairmount Heights Mayor Lillian Martin was named MBM vice president; Glenarden Mayor Edward Estes, secretary; and Colmar Manor Mayor Sadara Barrow, treasurer-second vice president, were also elected. Jacqueline Goodall, former mayor of Forest Heights was named the executive director.

“We are planning to play an active role in the upcoming race for governor,” Sims also told the AFRO. “We are also planning to grow our membership by actively extending an invitation to as many of the former Maryland Black Mayors to rejoin the new and improved Maryland Black Mayors Association. We are planning to enhance our visibility in Prince George’s County and the state of Maryland.”

Sims said the organization would continue to advocate for legislation that supports municipalities, including SB 516/HB TBD Permanent, Full Restoration of Municipal Highway User Revenues. Since 2009, MBM’s say they have a loss of $865 million through the current formula for payments.

In addition, Sims said MBM would continue its community outreach efforts through its annual scholarship gala, which is scheduled for next June.