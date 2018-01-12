Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition to Announce Prescription Drug Affordability Initiative

(Baltimore, Md.)–The Maryland Health Care for All! Coalition will hold a press conference at 12:00PM Tuesday, January 16th in Room 150 of the House Office Building, Annapolis, to announce proposals to make prescription drugs more affordable for Marylanders building on the success of the 2017 Prescription drug price gouging law.

Speaking at the press conference will be the lead sponsors of the legislation, Senator Joan Carter Conway and Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk, Delegate Cheryl Glenn representing the Legislative Black Caucus, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen, Gerald Stansbury of the NAACP, Tammy Bresnahan of AARP Maryland, Vincent DeMarco of the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative and the Health Care For All! Coalition, and other coalition partners.

“The Maryland Health Care For All! Coalition will work hard to build on the success of the 2017 prescription drug price gouging law to make all high cost drugs, including brand name and specialty drugs, more affordable for Marylanders,” said Vincent DeMarco.

“Last year, Maryland made history by enacting the first in the nation prohibition on price-gouging by manufacturers of generic and off-patent drugs,” said Senator Joan Carter-Conway. “I am thrilled to be the lead Senate sponsor of legislation to build on this success by making all high-cost prescription drugs, including brand name and specialty drugs, more affordable for Marylanders.” “Escalating prescription drug prices make it hard for many Marylanders to get the health care they need,” said Delegate Joseline Peña-Melnyk. “That is why I am sponsoring legislation to help make all drugs, including brand name and specialty drugs, more affordable for Marylanders.”

CONTACT: Vincent DeMarco: President, MCHI – 410-235-9000, cell 410-591-9162

Suzanne Schlattman: Deputy Director, MCHI – 410-235-9000, cell 443-340-8619

The Health Care for All! Coalition is a broad-based coalition of over 1200 faith, labor, business and community groups that have been working to guarantee all Marylanders access to quality, affordable health care. To learn more, visit http://www.healthcareforall.com