Maryland Legal Services Corporation Announced 2016 Legal Services Awards

BALTIMORE – The Enoch Pratt Free Library is honored to receive the Herbert S. Garten Public Citizen Award from Maryland Legal Services Corporation for supporting the legal services community with legal clinics and legal rights training in its branches and offering training for librarians throughout the state on how they can assist clients with legal research and legal answers. The Garten Award honors an entity or organization not regularly engaged in the delivery of legal services to low-income Marylanders but has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to increase access to justice.

Since the launch of Lawyer in the Library with Maryland Legal Aid in September 2015 at the Pennsylvania Avenue Branch, the program has been going strong. In the first year there were over 1000 expungements during 12 clinics and over 700 one-on-one consultations during 56 clinics. This fiscal year, there have already been 49 expungements and 192 one-on-one consultations.

MLSC annually solicits nominations for its legal services awards throughout Maryland’s legal community, including bar associations, legal services programs and other interested persons and organizations. MLSC was established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1982 to receive and distribute funds to nonprofit organizations that provide civil legal assistance to low-income persons. From its inception, MLSC has made grants totaling almost $200 million to help provide services in over 2 million legal matters for Maryland’s families in areas of family, housing, consumer, employment, health care and other civil legal matters.

Seven 2016 Legal Services Award recipients, selected by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation (MLSC) Board of Directors, will be honored at MLSC’s annual awards reception on Monday, December 5, 2016, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

