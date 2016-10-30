Maryland Men in New Exhibit “Seeing the Modern African American Male”

Sons: Seeing the Modern African American Male is on view Nov. 2, 2016 – Jan. 15, 2017 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. The exhibit asks visitors to compare their perceptions of black men to reality. Examples of the subjects include Harry William Holt, father, professor, and VP of Bithgroup Technologies; Juan Antonio Nance, father and Baltimore City Teacher of the Year, and Kofi Kwaw, a father, engineer, educator, and coach. For more information call 443-263-1800 or visit lewismuseum.org.

