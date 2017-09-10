Maryland Native Karl Mofor Shines in University of Albany’s 26-0 Win over Morgan State

The Morgan State Bears took a tough loss in their home opener as they were shut out, 26-0, by the University of Albany, SUNY, Great Danes on Sept. 9 at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

It marked the first time in three years that Morgan State (0-2) lost its first home game of the season.

But it wasn’t all losses for Maryland football as Albany freshman running back Karl Mofor, a native of Greenbelt in Prince George’s County, Md., led all rushers, Saturday. Mofor, who rushed for more than 4,000 yards with 56 touchdowns as a student at Eleanor Roosevelt High, ran for a game-high 98 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries against Morgan State.

The Bears struggled offensively for a second straight week. Transfer quarterback Eli Staley avoided any turnovers but completed just 18 of 40 pass attempts for 170 yards and no scores.

“We’ve got to do a better job of taking advantage of the talents our guys have, devise a game plan that will help us score points and ultimately keep our defense off the field,” said Bears head coach Fred T. Farrier.

Next: Morgan State (0-2) will face Rutgers University (0-2) on Sept. 16 in Piscataway, N.J.