Maryland Native Karl Mofor Shines in University of Albany’s 26-0 Win over Morgan State

by: Perry Green AFRO Sports Editor
/ (Photo courtesy UAlbany Sports Information) /
The Morgan State Bears took a tough loss in their home opener as they were shut out, 26-0, by the University of Albany, SUNY, Great Danes on Sept. 9 at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md. 

It marked the first time in three years that Morgan State (0-2) lost its first home game of the season. 

Karl Mofor, University of Albany high scoring running back (Photo courtesy UAlbany Sports Information)

But it wasn’t all losses for Maryland football as Albany freshman running back Karl Mofor, a native of Greenbelt in Prince George’s County, Md., led all rushers, Saturday.  Mofor, who rushed for more than 4,000 yards with 56 touchdowns as a student at Eleanor Roosevelt High, ran for a game-high 98 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries against Morgan State. 

The Bears struggled offensively for a second straight week. Transfer quarterback Eli Staley avoided any turnovers but completed just 18 of 40 pass attempts for 170 yards and no scores. 

“We’ve got to do a better job of taking advantage of the talents our guys have, devise a game plan that will help us score points and ultimately keep our defense off the field,” said Bears head coach Fred T. Farrier.

Next: Morgan State (0-2) will face Rutgers University (0-2) on Sept. 16 in Piscataway, N.J.

