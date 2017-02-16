Maryland Senate moving fast on Metro safety bill

The Maryland Senate is moving fast on a measure for a Metro safety program, after the federal government has threatened to withhold millions of dollars.

The Senate gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill for Maryland’s commitment to oversee Metro safety. A vote is set for Wednesday.

Federal officials announced they would withhold funding from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia until they create a new Metro safety commission. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority extends in to Prince George’s County and Montgomery County in Maryland.

The district already has approved a measure. The Virginia House and Senate have passed versions of the bill, but additional votes are needed.

Officials said they would withhold about $8.9 million from the city and two states through April. That could grow to roughly $15 million through the end of fiscal year 2017, if the commission isn’t created by then.