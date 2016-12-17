For immediate release:

December 17, 2016

Contact:

Hannah Marr [email protected]

Shareese Churchill [email protected]

410-974-2316

Maryland State Resources Activated, Respond to Dangerous Travel Conditions

State Agencies Working With Local Partners to Keep Marylanders Safe

ANNAPOLIS, MD – As many areas of Maryland faced dangerous road conditions due to a weather pattern consisting of rain, which partially washed away pre-treatment materials that had been applied to roads in advance of the precipitation, followed by sleet and/or freezing rain, Governor Larry Hogan directed state emergency management, transportation, and law enforcement agencies to work closely with local jurisdictions to provide needed support.

“As the winter storm season begins, we urge all Marylanders to use caution when traveling, closely monitor weather and road conditions, heed all warnings from state and local authorities, and have a safety plan in place for emergencies,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland remains ready and committed to activating all necessary state resources to keep all Marylanders safe this winter season.”

Statewide resources activated include the following:

Maryland Emergency Management Agency

Monitoring weather forecasts in anticipation of possible refreezing on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Preparing staff for virtual operations in the event the situation warrants further coordination and support to state and local partners for Sunday and Monday.

Virtually enhanced State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) status to coordinate activities in support of Baltimore City as a result of the numerous accidents in and around the Baltimore metropolitan area, including the fatal accidents on I-95.

MEMA central region Regional Liason Officer (RLO) virtually coordinated activities with the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management.

Maryland State Police

As of 1:00 PM Saturday, MD State Police responded to 330 crashes across the state in the past 24 hours.

Troopers are working with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel to remove stuck cars off roads, so road clearing operations can continue more effectively.

Maryland Department of Transportation

MDOT’s State Highway Administration (SHA) and the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) staff and contract forces have been responding overnight and today with 1,200 pieces of equipment and 380,000 tons of salt on hand.

There are currently 98 salt domes across the state.

Starting Thursday morning through Friday night, crews pre-treated interstates and other major roads with salt brine.

Despite pre-treating of Maryland roads and bridges, rain came first washing off much of the treatment and reducing the effectiveness of what was left. MDOT continued to salt throughout the night and morning.

MDTA police leading accident investigations with support from MD State Police and Baltimore Police Department.

MDTA police, emergency operations and maintenance, Baltimore Police Department, SHA, and multiple fire departments and first responders assisted with recovery and detours following I-95 tractor trailer crash, in which 55 vehicles were ultimately involved.

Along other state highways, SHA Statewide Operations Center crews have worked 244 incidents and disabled vehicle events since midnight.

Department of Human Resources

Activated Family Reunification Hotline, 1-888-756-7836, to check on those involved in I-95 tractor trailer crash.

Department of the Environment