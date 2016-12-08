Maryland’s Best and Brightest Compete at Crab Bowl

The ninth Maryland Crab Bowl high school all-star game slated for Dec. 18 boasts the best collection of prospects since its inception and has put the free state’s talent on a stage that has gained national attention. The game and corresponding practices will be held on the campus of Bowie State University.

“It’s not just about Texas and Florida anymore,” said Lamar Smith, co-director of the Maryland Crab Bowl. “This region is now one of the areas that recruiters from all over the country are paying attention to. This game features players who’ve already made verbal commitments [to colleges] and some players who haven’t but can use this stage to land a scholarship offer”.

The alumni from this game has given it credibility as the signature talent exhibition for high school talent in the state. Players such as Tavon Austin of the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears Kyle Fuller all debuted their talents on this stage before their college and ultimately NFL careers. Several of the major recruiting services including – Rivals, Scout and 247 Sports – consider the Crab Bowl the top in-state all-star game in the country.

There are no guarantees on any given year’s roster but the quality of talent this year’s is deeper than it has ever been. Many of these all-stars played in the Grassroots Youth Football League which has become the signature developmental organization for youth football in Maryland. Experts feel that since the inception of the Crab Bowl the improvement of training techniques with players in youth programs has made them better throughout the state.

“Eighth and ninth grade players are ready to compete at a high level and have the grades as well,” said Chad Riccardo, president of the Maryland Crab Bowl selection committee. “Youth coaches are doing a great job of getting kids prepared athletically and academically. These players are ready to become real student athletes”.

The Game features Maryland’s top 90 players representing different regional teams. Team Washington consists of players from Montgomery, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles counties, and the Eastern Shore. The Baltimore team features players from Howard, Baltimore County, Baltimore City. Frederick, Washington, Allegheny, Cecil, Harford, Carroll, and Garrett counties.

Team Washington will be led by DeMatha quarterback Bo English. English led the Stags to four consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships and has already committed to the Air Force Academy.

Defensively, Team Washington will be anchored by Eleanor Roosevelt’s Lawtez Rogers. Rogers, a defensive end, had approximately 25 scholarship offers including Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and Wake Forest before making his verbal commitment to Maryland.

St. Francis quarterback Isiah Robinson will lead the Baltimore offense. Robinson was the catalyst for their transformation from doormat to championship. He led them from a 2-9 record in 2015 to a 10-2 record this year and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association conference championship. Though Robinson hasn’t formally committed to post-secondary institution, he does have an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Overlea wide receiver B.J. Watson personifies what student athletes aspire to be. Watson was introduced to football at the Overlea youth league and carries a 3.96 GPA and is a member of the National High School Honor Society. He was recruited by Ivy League schools including: Dartmouth, Princeton, Columbia, and Yale before ultimately signing with Harvard.

Bowie State will also benefit from staging the game and its practices on campus. It gives them a chance to land another under recruited difference maker like Amir Hall who was lightly recruited from Riverdale Baptist and led them to the CIAA Championship Game this year.