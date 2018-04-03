Matthew Knowles Weighs in on Infamous Jay-Z and Solange Fight

By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, mgreen@afro.com

After the 2014 Met Gala the world witnessed a clash of music royalty in an elevator – there was Jay-Z in one corner, then Solange Knowles pounds and kicks him and the queen, Beyoncé, is on the other side adjusting her ensemble as her sister continues to try to attack her husband.

While the Carters have both addressed the drama in their music, four years later, another member of the family, Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange’s dad, is weighing in on the infamous elevator fight.

On April 2, Matthew Knowles appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss his new book. In Wendy Williams’ fashion, she went straight for the jugular and asked Knowles pointed questions about family affairs, including the time his youngest daughter fought his son in law on the elevator.

“I laughed so hard because if you know Solange, that’s Solange,” he said giggling. “You never know what you’re gonna get—[she’s] a firecracker. Don’t know where she gets that from.

Knowles, who is also Beyoncé’s former manager and the creator of Destiny’s Child said he was unsurprised by his eldest daughter’s reaction as well.

“Beyoncé would be in the corner, quiet, just kinda like, ‘When y’all finish, let me know,’” Knowles told Williams. “So I just laughed.”

While Knowles spoke on the subject, he still did not clarify the exact reason for the fight since the infamous incident.