Maxine Pryor Dies at 65

Maxine Delores Pryor, sister of AFRO columnist Rosa ‘Rambling Rose’ Pryor, died on Dec. 5 following a long illness.

Born on Sept. 2, 1951, Pryor graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore in 1971. She worked at several of Maryland’s top hotels as a hostess and was a member of Wayland Baptist Church in Baltimore. Pryor was a fan of the Ravens, visiting casinos and spending time with her family.

She leaves behind two children Ty and Wayne, nine grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, eight nieces, five nephews, two brothers-in-law and a sister in law.

Services were held at Joseph H. Brown, Jr. Funeral Home on Dec. 14.