Maxine Waters Is Back and She’s Not Here to Play

Well, it’s a day that ends in y so that must mean Representative Maxine Waters of California is here to show up on your little television show and let the whole place out.

Rep. Waters was a guest on All In with Chris Hayes last night and, honey, they weren’t ready. There’s going all in and then there’s the laser surgery that Rep. Waters performed. Maxine Waters showed up on Chris Hayes’ show like Dr. Bailey from Grey’s Anatomy. She was like, “I’m scrubbed up and about to crack D.C.’s chest, boo. Scalpel!”

For his part Chris Hayes, bless him, spent the better part of the six minute interview failing to get a word in edgewise and succeeding in looking 100% shewk. More…