Maya Rockymoore Cummings Ends Maryland Gubernatorial Bid

Maya Rockymoore Cummings ended her gubernatorial bid on Friday citing “personal considerations,” hours before her husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings, announced he had been hospitalized in the latest of a string of medical issues.

“Making a positive and direct contribution to the state of Maryland and to our nation was my greatest motivating factor for stepping into the public arena,” Rockymoore Cummings said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to personal considerations, I am suspending my bid for governor of Maryland.”

Rockymoore Cummings was the last of eight Democrats to enter the race, and her bid marked her first time as a candidate for office.

Later in the day, Rep. Cummings office released a brief update about his health.

“Congressman Cummings was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a bacterial infection in his knee,” the statement read. “Doctors drained the infection in a minor procedure today. He is resting comfortably and expects a full recovery.”

According to Politico, Rep. Cummings, 66, was hospitalized in May for a heart valve replacement that his office described at the time as “minimally invasive.” He ended up missing several months of work due to a post-operation infection.