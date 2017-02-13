Mayor Bowser Presents Black History Month Celebration at Lincoln Theatre

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will host The District’s African Diaspora: Communities in Conversation, a panel discussion on Feb. 16 at the Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U Street, NW; at 6:30 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. The event will include performances by local artists, discussions by leading scholars and a presentation from the Poet Laureate of the District of Columbia, Dolores Kendrick. At 8 p.m. there will be a theatrical adaptation of the book “The Women of Plums” by Kendrick. The performance will feature poems written in the voices of slave women who relate lives of appalling deprivation in lyrical monologues, with dance, music and visual arts. Admission is free.