The Vagina Monol ogues performance at McDaniel College on Feb. 3, and Feb. 4, with proceeds benefiting Rape Crisis Intervention Services of Carroll County, Family and Children’s Services of Central Maryland and the One Billion Rising Foundation. This is the 14th year that the college has hosted this performance in honor of V-Day, a global movement to stop violence against women and girls. Contact Cheryl Knauer via email cknauer@mcdaniel.edu or 410-857-2294 for more information.