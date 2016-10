The McGuire Group is hosting a vete

ran and civilian career fair on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comfort Inn Hotel & Conference Center on 4500 Crain Hwy in Bowie, Md. This event is free and attendees can register at www.mcguireglobalrecruitment.com. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.