Measure Passed to Remove ‘Negro’ from Federal Regulations

A voice vote in the U.S. House of Representative approved a bill to remove antiquated racial labels in two federal regulations, The Hill reported.

“Words definitely matter. They can cause great harm and division, particularly when they are embedded in federal statute,” New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , who authored the bill, stated on the House floor.

The measure seeks to replace the term “Negro” with “Black or African American” and “Oriental” with “Asian American or Pacific Islander,” as well as doing away with “Spanish surname” and “Eskimo” and change them to “Hispanic” and “Alaska Native.” This bill addresses affirmative action references in two specific federal regulations: Agriculture Department loan programs in rural areas and a Pennsylvania Avenue development plan in the District of Columbia from 1974. More….