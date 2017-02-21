Media Advisory: The AFRO Honors Black Leadership in Education

Headquarters

Date: Feb. 21, 2017

AFRO Honors Black Leadership in Education

Who: In celebration of the AFRO-American Newspapers’ 125 anniversary, the newspaper company, founded in 1892, will celebrate Black educators from Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

What: As part of the Afro-American Newspapers series of events to celebrate our 125th anniversary, the paper will host a Black History Month celebration that will honor 17 Black educators from Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia, including:

Dr. Gregory E. Bell, Montgomery County Public Schools;

Dr. Juliette B. Bell, University of Maryland Eastern Shore;

Dr. Mickey L. Burnim, Bowie State University;

Dr. Alvin L. Crawley, Alexandria Public Schools;

Dr. S. Dallas Dance, Baltimore County Public Schools;

Dr. Charlene M. Dukes, Prince George’s County Community College;

Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University;

Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski lll, University of Maryland Baltimore College;

Lillie Jessie, Prince William County Public Schools;

Dr. Tuajuanda C. Jordan, St. Mary’s College of Maryland;

Ronald Mason, Jr., University of the District of Columbia;

Dr. Gordon F. May, Baltimore City Community College;

Dr. Sonja B. Santelises, Baltimore City Public Schools;

Kurt L. Schmoke, University of Baltimore;

Dr. Maria Thompson, Coppin State University;

Antwan Wilson, D.C. Public Schools; and

Dr. David Wilson, Morgan State University.

The celebration is part of the 2017 Black History Month theme for the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH): “A Crisis in Black Education.”

Where: Reginald Lewis Museum, 830 E Pratt St, Baltimore, Md., 21202.

When: Feb. 23, 2017 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.