Media Advisory: The AFRO Honors Black Leadership in Education

Date: Feb. 21, 2017
AFRO Honors Black Leadership in Education
Who: In celebration of the AFRO-American Newspapers’ 125 anniversary, the newspaper company, founded in 1892, will celebrate Black educators from Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
What: As part of the Afro-American Newspapers series of events to celebrate our 125th anniversary, the paper will host a Black History Month celebration that will honor 17 Black educators from Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia, including:
- Dr. Gregory E. Bell, Montgomery County Public Schools;
- Dr. Juliette B. Bell, University of Maryland Eastern Shore;
- Dr. Mickey L. Burnim, Bowie State University;
- Dr. Alvin L. Crawley, Alexandria Public Schools;
- Dr. S. Dallas Dance, Baltimore County Public Schools;
- Dr. Charlene M. Dukes, Prince George’s County Community College;
- Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University;
- Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski lll, University of Maryland Baltimore College;
- Lillie Jessie, Prince William County Public Schools;
- Dr. Tuajuanda C. Jordan, St. Mary’s College of Maryland;
- Ronald Mason, Jr., University of the District of Columbia;
- Dr. Gordon F. May, Baltimore City Community College;
- Dr. Sonja B. Santelises, Baltimore City Public Schools;
- Kurt L. Schmoke, University of Baltimore;
- Dr. Maria Thompson, Coppin State University;
- Antwan Wilson, D.C. Public Schools; and
- Dr. David Wilson, Morgan State University.
The celebration is part of the 2017 Black History Month theme for the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH): “A Crisis in Black Education.”
Where: Reginald Lewis Museum, 830 E Pratt St, Baltimore, Md., 21202.
When: Feb. 23, 2017 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.