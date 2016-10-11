FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 11, 2016
CONTACT
Yasmine Evans, 202-225-8699
**MEDIA ADVISORY**
Edwards to Host 8th Annual College & Career Fair
Washington, D.C. – On Saturday, October 15, 2016, Congresswoman Donna F. Edwards will host her 8th Annual College & Career Fair at Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The fair will feature over 150 exhibitors and presenters from community colleges, universities, military academies, and liberal arts colleges from across the country.
Additional exhibitors will include corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, and associations that will offer information about internships and full & part-time summer employment opportunities. Students, parents, and other participants can also attend workshops on the college admissions process, SAT/ACT prep, the Service Academy nomination process, financial aid, life after college, and more.
For more information on the 8th Annual College & Career Fair, please see below:
WHAT:
Edwards to Host 8th Annual College & Career Fair
WHEN:
Saturday October 15, 2016
8:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST
WHERE:
Oxon Hill High School
6701 Leyte Drive
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
RSVP:
Press: Please send your RSVPs to [email protected]