MEDIA ADVISORY** Edwards to Host 8th Annual College & Career Fair

October 11, 2016

Edwards to Host 8th Annual College & Career Fair

Washington, D.C. – On Saturday, October 15, 2016, Congresswoman Donna F. Edwards will host her 8th Annual College & Career Fair at Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The fair will feature over 150 exhibitors and presenters from community colleges, universities, military academies, and liberal arts colleges from across the country.

Additional exhibitors will include corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, and associations that will offer information about internships and full & part-time summer employment opportunities. Students, parents, and other participants can also attend workshops on the college admissions process, SAT/ACT prep, the Service Academy nomination process, financial aid, life after college, and more.

Edwards to Host 8th Annual College & Career Fair

Saturday October 15, 2016

8:30 AM – 1:00 PM EST

Oxon Hill High School

6701 Leyte Drive

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

