Media Advisory: Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot to Take Part in Joint Interview at Bethesda Chamber Breakfast

Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot to Take Part in Joint Interview at Bethesda Chamber Breakfast

Longtime Political Journalist Louis Peck to Serve as Moderator

WHO: Governor Larry Hogan

Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Governor Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot will take part in a joint on-stage interview as part of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce meeting Friday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. Veteran Maryland political journalist Louis Peck, representing Bethesda Magazine, will ask questions of his own and those submitted in advance by attendees, focused mainly on the economy and politics.

WHEN: Friday, October 21, 2016

7:30 a.m. Reception

8:15 a.m. Speaking Program

WHERE: Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce meeting

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center

5701 Marinelli Road

North Bethesda, MD 20852

CONTACT: Barbara Sauers 410-260-7438 (office), 410-212-9414 (cell