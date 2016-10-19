Media Advisory: Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot to Take Part in Joint Interview at Bethesda Chamber Breakfast

Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot to Take Part in Joint Interview at Bethesda Chamber Breakfast
Longtime Political Journalist Louis Peck to Serve as Moderator
WHO: Governor Larry Hogan
Comptroller Peter Franchot
WHAT: Governor Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot will take part in a joint on-stage interview as part of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce meeting Friday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. Veteran Maryland political journalist Louis Peck, representing Bethesda Magazine, will ask questions of his own and those submitted in advance by attendees, focused mainly on the economy and politics.
WHEN: Friday, October 21, 2016
7:30 a.m. Reception
8:15 a.m. Speaking Program
WHERE: Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce meeting
Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center
5701 Marinelli Road
North Bethesda, MD 20852
CONTACT: Barbara Sauers 410-260-7438 (office), 410-212-9414 (cell