NEWS FROM: GOVERNOR'S OFFICE OF CRIME CONTROL & PREVENTION

For immediate release:

October 11, 2016

Contact:

Michael Preston [email protected]

410-697-9382

Media Advisory:

Maryland Safe Harbor Workgroup Will Meet October 17

Workgroup Established to Aid Youth Victims of Human Trafficking; Meeting Open to Public

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Workgroup to Study Safe Harbor Policy for Youth Victims of Human Trafficking will hold its fourth meeting of the year on Monday, October 17, at 2:00 PM at the University of Maryland-Baltimore, School of Social Work Auditorium, 525 Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Chaired by Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith, the workgroup is charged with compiling information on and identifying the needs of youth victims of human trafficking, evaluating current safe harbor policies and legal protections for youth victims of human trafficking in other states, and making recommendations on legislation and policy initiatives that aid youth victims of human trafficking in Maryland.

The meeting is open to the public, and individuals who have worked with survivors of human trafficking in either a professional setting or volunteer position are encouraged to attend and share their experiences and knowledge. Members of the public who have questions about the meeting may call Thomas Stack, public safety policy analyst at the Governor’s Office of Crime Control & Prevention, at 410-697-9336.

The workgroup will meet throughout the fall and will submit a supplemental report on its findings and recommendations to Governor Hogan and the General Assembly by December 1, 2016. Additional information about the workgroup and its 2015 Report can be found here.

WHAT: Meeting of the Workgroup to Study Safe Harbor Policy for Youth Victims of Human Trafficking

WHERE: University of Maryland-Baltimore, School of Social Work Auditorium, 525 Redwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

WHEN: Monday, October 17, 2016, 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Visitor Parking Options: https://www.umaryland.edu/parking/parking-at-umb/visitor-parking/

*All attendees must show photo ID to enter the School of Social Work. Please remember your identification.

