MEDIA ADVISORY – PUGH FOR MAYOR ELECTION NIGHT INFO

MEDIA ADVISORY- November 1, 2016
 
For More Information: Gary Brown 443-762-2199
ELECTION NIGHT 2016
 
Senator Catherine Pugh will be joined by Senator Barbara Mikulski, Congressmen Elijah Cummings, John Sarbanes, Dutch Ruppersberger, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, Baltimore Comptroller Joan M. Pratt and Democratic candidates for City Council as well as supporters and volunteers following the close of the primary polls. There will be a media riser so you can view and shoot above the audience and there will be a press area for the use of electronic equipment.
There will be limited access to the candidate during the election night party prior to results be announced but the media will get regular updates. Media can start arriving at 2:00 PM and there will media truck parking around the hotel.
WHERE:
Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor
101 W. Fayette Street
Baltimore, MD
WHEN:
TUESDAY, November 8, 2016
8:00 PM – 2:00 AM
 
By Authority: The Committee to Elect Catherine E. Pugh, Keith Timmons, Treasurer

