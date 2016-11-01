MEDIA ADVISORY- November 1, 2016For More Information: Gary Brown 443-762-2199ELECTION NIGHT 2016Senator Catherine Pugh will be joined by Senator Barbara Mikulski, Congressmen Elijah Cummings, John Sarbanes, Dutch Ruppersberger, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, Baltimore Comptroller Joan M. Pratt and Democratic candidates for City Council as well as supporters and volunteers following the close of the primary polls. There will be a media riser so you can view and shoot above the audience and there will be a press area for the use of electronic equipment.There will be limited access to the candidate during the election night party prior to results be announced but the media will get regular updates. Media can start arriving at 2:00 PM and there will media truck parking around the hotel.WHERE:Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor101 W. Fayette StreetBaltimore, MDWHEN:TUESDAY, November 8, 20168:00 PM – 2:00 AMBy Authority: The Committee to Elect Catherine E. Pugh, Keith Timmons, Treasurer
MEDIA ADVISORY – PUGH FOR MAYOR ELECTION NIGHT INFO
