Media Advisory: Ready, Set, GROW! Workshop Celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month

Special Guest – Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan

WHAT:

A procurement connections workshop in celebration of National Women’s Small Business Month. Women business owners will be connected to buyers from key state agencies, gain insightful tips for navigating the government procurement process, and learn the advantages of participating in the Small Business Reserve and Minority Business Enterprise procurement programs.

WHO:

Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs (Host)

First Lady Yumi Hogan

Buyers from:

University of Maryland

Maryland Department of General Services

State Highway Administration

Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Maryland Military Department

Maryland Aviation Administration

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 18, 2016

10 a.m.

WHERE:

Maryland Aviation Administration

MAC Building

7001 Aviation Boulevard

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

