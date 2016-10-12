News from: Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs
For immediate release:
October 12, 2016
Media Advisory: Ready, Set, GROW! Workshop Celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month
Special Guest – Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan
WHAT:
A procurement connections workshop in celebration of National Women’s Small Business Month. Women business owners will be connected to buyers from key state agencies, gain insightful tips for navigating the government procurement process, and learn the advantages of participating in the Small Business Reserve and Minority Business Enterprise procurement programs.
WHO:
Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs (Host)
First Lady Yumi Hogan
Buyers from:
University of Maryland
Maryland Department of General Services
State Highway Administration
Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
Maryland Military Department
Maryland Aviation Administration
WHEN:
Tuesday, October 18, 2016
10 a.m.
WHERE:
Maryland Aviation Administration
MAC Building
7001 Aviation Boulevard
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
About the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs
The Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs is Governor Larry Hogan’s office to empower small businesses, including those owned by women and minorities, to compete with confidence in the public and private sectors.