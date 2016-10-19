MEDIA ADVISORY: TOMORROW 10:30 AM – Cardin to Join EPA, State Leaders to Celebrate Major Grant to Reduce Diesel Emissions at Port of Baltimore

MEDIA ADVISORYCardin to Join EPA, State Leaders to Celebrate Major Grant to Reduce Diesel Emissions at Port of BaltimoreTOMORROW, Thursday, October 20 at 10:30 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will join U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Shawn Garvin, Maryland Secretary of the Environment Benjamin Grumbles and Maryland Environmental Health Network Director Rebecca Ruggles at the Dundalk Marine Terminal of the Port of Baltimore for a press conference announcing a grant of almost $1 million to further reduce diesel emissions by heavy equipment used onsite. The federal grant, which comes from the EPA Clean Diesel Program, will help the port make additional reductions in diesel fuel use, along with diesel particulate matter, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, pollutants that can significantly impact human health and the environment.WHAT: Press Conference on Reduced Diesel Emissions at Port of BaltimoreWHO: U.S. Senator Ben CardinShawn Garvin, Regional Administrator, EPA Region 3Benjamin Grumbles, Secretary, Maryland Department of the EnvironmentCharles Glass, Assistant Secretary, Maryland Department of TransportationKathy Broadwater, Deputy Executive Director, Maryland Port AdministrationRebecca Ruggles, Director, Maryland Environmental Health NetworkWHEN: Thursday, October 20 at 10:30 AM (Media should report to Badging Center by 10:00 AM to be shuttled to event.)
WHERE: Port of Baltimore Visitor Badging Center, 2001 Broening Hwy., Baltimore, MD 21222HOW: Media REQUIRED to RSVP to Maryland Port Administration at 410-385-4702 by 2 PM TODAY. A valid driver’s license and media credentials are required to access the port.“Less pollution is good for business and better for the public health. The Port of Baltimore has consistently sought out ways to improve its environmental sustainability and the EPA has repeatedly proven itself to be a strong partner in these efforts,” said Senator Cardin. “I appreciate their shared commitment to finding new ways to reduce diesel use and emissions, which are known to have significant impacts on public health, especially in children. These types of joint efforts are a powerful way to expand the benefits of investments in pollution-control technologies and are to be strongly applauded.”
