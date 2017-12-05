Medical Cannabis Educational Seminar

The Bloom Medicinals of Germantown are scheduled to host a free educational seminar on Dec. 9 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Germantown Library, 19840 Century Blvd. The event targets Maryland’s Medical Marijuana Program. The audience will be informed of the science and research behind marijuana benefits, qualifications for medical marijuana, laws and guidelines, and more. All that attend will receive a $25 coupon for their first purchase. Gifts and giveaways will be offered to those in attendance. The event is free and one must print their free RSVP tickets for entry. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.