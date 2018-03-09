Meek Mill’s Arresting Officer Named in “Do Not Call” Witness List

Meek Mill’s arresting officer was named in a Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office “Do Not Call” list, Philadelphia’s The Inquirer reports.

Meek Mill, birth name Robert Rihmeek Williams, is currently serving a two to four-year sentence at State Correctional Institution – Chester, for a parole violation. The parole and probation arrangement came after a 2008 conviction for drug dealing and gun possession.

The document, released March 6 by The Inquirer, names 29 current and former Philadelphia police officers as known or suspected perpetrators of misconduct and corruption.

Reginald V. Graham, Williams’ arresting officer, now retired, was named in what The Inquirer termed a “secret” list in its February reporting.

The list, unavailable to the public until now, warned Philadelphia prosecutors away from offering up testimony from the named officers lest they risk reversals of convictions on appeal.

Graham was the only witness to testify at Williams’ trial in 2008.

If Williams’ initial arrest can be found unlawful, or Graham’s testimony inadmissible, Williams’ conviction may be overturned, rendering his parole issues moot.

The list may have originated in the 1990s, Page Six reported, under the administration of a Philadelphia District Attorney now sentenced to a five-year prison sentence on charges of bribery, extortion and corruption. R. Seth Williams, the convicted, has since been replaced by civil rights attorney and public defender Larry Krasner a Philadelphia DA.

Samuel Walker, University of Nebraska Emeritus Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, reported in 2015 on Baltimore’s own issues with alleged corruption among Baltimore City’s police department and the city’s own “witness do not call” list.

“Police officers possess the awesome power to deprive people of their liberty through arrest and to take human life,” Walker said in his report. “The highest standards of integrity and honesty must be expected of all officers… an officer on the ‘do not call’ is, according to the language of the police union contract, unable to serve as a witness in a criminal case. And if an officer cannot serve as a witness in a criminal case, he or she cannot make arrests.”