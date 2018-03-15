Meek Mill’s Conviction Likely To Be Reversed

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who has remained jailed on a weapons and drugs conviction, may be released from jail soon, because a police officer lied during Mill’s 2008 trial, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office.

Mill has been in jail or under house arrest for more than two years due mainly to probation violations, but according to a report by TMZ, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office said there is, “a strong showing of likelihood,” Mill’s conviction will be reversed because of a police corruption scandal in Philadelphia, which has already caused hundreds of other convictions to be overturned.

The rapper’s attorneys have been attempting to have him released on bail since last fall, but on March 14 the District Attorney’s office said it would not oppose Mill’s release. Mill’s mother, Kathy Williams told TMZ, “I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for carefully evaluating my son’s (whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams), matter and not opposing the request for bail.”