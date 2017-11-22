Meet the Black Evangelicals Supporting Roy Moore

Several Black evangelical leaders and supporters are offering their support to the controversial candidacy of Roy Moore, Republican nominee for the Alabama Senate seat vacated earlier this year by Trump administration Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Pastor Stephen Broden, who is Black, of Fair Park Bible Fellowship in Dallas, defended Moore at a Nov. 16 press conference attended by Moore, his wife and other spiritual leaders.

“We stand with Judge Roy Moore, I stand with Judge Roy Moore,” said Broden. “These accusations are unproven and are designed to derail an extraordinary and successful candidate who has done extraordinarily well in spite of the opposition that he has gotten.”

Moore, running in a state that President Trump won by 28 points, had a dominating lead in the polls until allegations of sexual assault and impropriety with underage girls were aired in early November. Now Moore, who has denied all allegations, and his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, are in a dead heat as of Monday polling. On Nov. 21, Trump said, “If you look at all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours. He totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And look, you have to look at him also.”

“Forty years of public service, proves the integrity and character of Judge Moore,” said Broden. “It is clear to most fair-minded Americans that these are evil wicked tactics to destroy a good man and we will not quietly stand while this evil lot runs roughshod over a Christian man and Christian women across this nation.”

Alan Keyes, perennial Republican presidential candidate, also spoke in support of Moore at the news conference. “I want every American and every voter in Alabama to understand that they’re trying to tell you this is about Roy Moore,” said Keyes. “But, in fact, it is about stripping you of the presumption of innocence.”

Moore, a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Alabama, finished his last term under a suspension that finally ended in April of this year. While linked previously to neo-Confederate and White nationalist figures and movements, and a theorizer that former President Barack Obama was both a non-U.S. citizen and a secret Muslim, several Black evangelicals continue to support him, even after the recent allegations of criminal and improper sexual conduct with underage and of-age girls. Eight women told the {Washington Post} that Moore had behaved inappropriately with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has been suspended from the Alabama Judiciary twice, first when he refused a superior court order to remove a two-and-a-half ton monument to the Ten Commandments from the Alabama Supreme courthouse. He was suspended a second time when he defied the ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage.

Moore has denied criminal sexual contact with underage girls and stated he “generally” has had appropriate contact young women.

“We have seen this tactic before,” said Broden. “The alt-left has employed these tactics against Herman Cain, and against the President in recent elections. The power elite, the fake news lackeys, the political establishment and the globalists are running scared and are using every dirty trick in the book to stop the will of the people of Alabama and of America.”

Not all Black Evangelicals support Moore. Tijuanna Adetunji, whose name originally appeared on a list of 50 pastors supporting Moore, asked that her name, along with that of her husband, Bishop Fred Adetunji, be removed from the list after the allegations came out.

The Alabama special election is scheduled for Dec. 12.