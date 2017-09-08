As MEMA Monitors Hurricane Irma, Maryland Residents Should Prepare Now!

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to monitor Hurricane Irma and additional tropical weather systems in the Atlantic. While it is still too early to know what impacts, if any, that Irma may have on Maryland next week, residents should prepare now.

“I urge all Marylanders to prepare now for the potential

effects of Hurricane Irma,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “While we have the benefit of time, review your family emergency plans and ensure you have supplies on hand. As always, Maryland stands ready to support our friends and neighbors in states that will be dealing with the impacts from this major hurricane first.”

In addition to continuous communication with the National Weather Service, MEMA is coordinating with local emergency management offices and state partners to ensure that they have the information and resources they need to respond.

“Hurricane tracks can shift quickly,” said Russ Strickland, Executive Director of MEMA. “Everyone in our area should regularly check forecasts, build an emergency kit, and always listen to the directions of local officials.”

Before a storm, residents and visitors in Maryland can: