The Memorial Foundation Hosts 7th Annual Wreath Laying, Day of Reflection, Reconciliation at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial

The Memorial Foundation, which was responsible for building the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, located at 1964 Independence Ave., SW, on the National Mall, is pleased to present an inspiring day of reflection and reconciliation at the memorial on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. The holiday honoring Dr. King will mark the seventh anniversary of the foundation’s tribute to the civil rights activist through prayer and the wreath laying ceremony. Speakers for this year’s event include: Ryan Zinke, secretary of interior; Christopher A. Wray, eighth director of the FBI; and Martin Luther King, III, co-founder, The Drum Major Institute. Eugene Scott, a reporter with the Washington Post will serve as the master of ceremony. Musical selections will be provided by The People’s Community Baptist Church Men’s Choir. The commemoration is free and open to the public.