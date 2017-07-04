Metro Open 30 Minutes Longer to Assist Fourth of July Crowds

WASHINGTON (AP) — People traveling to Fourth of July celebrations in Washington and around the region will have an extra half hour to catch a Metro train.

Metro says that the rail system will remain open until midnight on Tuesday. That’s to help people returning from July Fourth festivities on the National Mall and around the region.

Under Metro’s new operating hours, which took effect on Sunday, the system would normally have closed at 11:30 p.m.

Metro says that on Tuesday, trains will operate at Saturday service levels, with trains about every 12 minutes. Service will increase to rush-hour levels in the evening.

Off-peak fares will be in effect all day and parking will be free at all Metro-operated facilities. Because of space constraints, large coolers and bikes won’t be permitted on trains.