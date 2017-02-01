Metro Washington Council’s Labor, Media Breakfast Roundtable

The Metro Washington Council, AFL-CIO is pleased to invite area reporters and local labor communicators and leaders to attend the fourth annual Labor-Media Breakfast Roundtable on Feb. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at AFL-CIO, 815 16th Street, NW. A Continental Breakfast will be available. The informal get-together is being organized by the Council’s Local Labor Communicators Network, which includes communications staff from many area labor unions. The gathering is an “on background” session designed to foster better communication between area reporters and local union communication staffers and leaders. Interested participants can register at eventbrite.com.