As part of the Metropolitan AME Church’s mission to educate they masses, the church is currently holding Intersect DC—to help close the gap that exists between faith and questions. Each Wednesday at noon, the church, located at 1518 M Street NW, is making the word real and relevant through honest conversation, rooted in the teachings of the Bible and led by William Lamar, IV, pastor at Metropolitan AME Church. The event is scheduled from noon until 1 p.m.