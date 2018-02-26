Michelle Obama Announces New Book

Former first lady Michelle Obama has decided it’s time to tell her story.

On Feb. 25, Obama took to Twitter to announce her new book, Becoming, and the launch of her website, becomingmichelleobama.com.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience,” Obama wrote in a Twitter post.

The former first lady said the book will explain her trajectory from growing up in Chicago to the woman she is today.

“I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice,” Obama wrote.

Through her story, Obama said she wants to encourage others to dare to dream.

“I hope my journey inspires readers to finds the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story,” the former first lady wrote.

Obama’s book announcement immediately went viral on Twitter, with over 130 thousand likes, about 24 thousand retweets, and 2,400 comments as of Monday afternoon.

Many of the comments expressed immense support for Obama and her new book. Journalist and author, Simon Hedlin , in response to Obama’s book announcement wrote, “Dear Michelle, Please run for office. Sincerely, The American people.”

According to a New York Times article, Becoming} will be published by Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint.

In February, Crown acquired world publishing rights to Mrs. Obama’s story as well as her husband’s, former president, Barack Obama, new book. The joint deal with Penguin Random House was reportedly worth $65 million and has caused major speculation in the publishing industry. Publisher’s Weekly reported that many were shocked by the deal and said, “The advance is, if not the largest on record for two standalone works, certainly the largest in recent memory.”

Becoming will officially hit bookstores on Nov. 13, and will be published simultaneously in 24 languages. An audio version read by the former first lady herself will also be released at the same time.

Penguin Random House will donate a million copies in the Obama family’s name to First Book, a nonprofit organization that offers books and educational materials to children.