Millennial Input Matters to Black Press

Getting Millennials better engaged in the news was the subject of the “Millennials Matter” panel discussion during the National Newspaper Publishers Association convention on June 23 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at the National Harbor in Maryland.

The panel was hosted in partnership with General Motors, and included recipients of the NNPA’s Discover The Unexpected fellowship and Millennial professionals. Jessica Brown, CEO and founder of College Gurl, and author of “How to Pay for College When You’re Broke,” moderated the event.

Throughout the week, the fellowship honorees attended events and learned from the many seasoned members of the Black press. As a result, panel members expressed excitement and eagerness to share their own insight about how to further publications, engage the youth, and help bridge the divide between older and younger generations.

“You need our input and we’re willing to give it to you as long as you come looking for it,” said Jordan Fisher of Clark-Atlanta University, who is currently serving his fellowship at The Atlanta Voice.

The young journalists shared some of the reasons that they currently do not engage with traditional press, such as the convenience of using their phones and apps like Twitter to learn about trending news.

Others shared that there are certain turn-offs about traditional press that are discouraging for Millennials.

“Conversations that don’t have any relevance to me or my community…I just politely put that publication down,” said Kelsey Jones, a fellow from Spelman College who is also working at The Atlanta Voice.

Jalaal Hayes, a Millennial working with the Philadelphia Elite Universal Network, said the problem with a lot of the news he consumes is its negativity. Hayes said we need “more positive news, especially in underrepresented groups.”

As a member of the generation herself, Brown summed up the frustration many panelists alluded to, saying that “we are not always pleased with how Millennials are portrayed in media.”

A lot of the panelists mentioned that news stories surrounding Millennials wrongly portray them as addicted to their phones and acting like know-it-alls.

“We don’t know everything,” said Fisher, which caused the audience to erupt with laughter and a few shouted responses, like, “You got that right.”

Nonetheless, the Millennials offered solutions to the audience of primarily Baby Boomer, members of the Black press. Brown summarized three key factors millennials look for in consuming media, “Accessibility, Creativity, and Visibility.”

Panelists suggested making newspapers more accessible by being able to consume news regularly from Black publications, by going on Twitter and other social media platforms.

The panelists also talked about the immense talent found in the Millennial generation and their love for doing multiple kinds of things. They offered creative ways to engage Millennials and younger audiences such as 5K walks, crossword puzzles and comics in the publications, and coloring sections for children.

“Millennials are all about experiences,” said Marisa Bertoia, a Millennial employee of General Motors.

In order to be visible, the Millennials encouraged the Black press members to devise accessibility and creativity pieces that will help brand their publications and help young media consumers repeatedly see certain publications and names. In addition, they suggested boosting and promoting their posts on social media in order to improve visibility.

One of the major messages on the panel was the importance of educating younger generations about the Black press.

“It starts with education…really teach them [the youth] about the Black press,” said Alexa Imani Spencer, a Howard University student serving her fellowship at the The Washington Informer. “Teach them what they did… Demand that these public schools teach about the Black press.”

The panel suggested the Black press become more involved in schools by ensuring that their publication was available for students to read, and for teachers to assign homework from.

Brown offered a scenario of the possibilities that can come from bringing Black publications into schools. “You brought your words into their schools and, because you brought it into their schools, they brought it into their home,” she said.

The Millennials wanted everyone to know that they want to learn from the older members of the press but also offer their suggestions.

“We are very hungry to learn. We want to know what you guys want to share with us,” said Noni Marshall a fellow working at the Washington Informer and attending Howard University.

“Ask us for our help. We need things to do and we will help you,” Marshall later told the audience.

The forum concluded with a question and answer portion during which many older members of the Black press shared their insights.

An older Millennial, Courtney O’Neal, advised the Millennials to always ask older members of the press to come to them, but that they have to reach out as well. She told The AFRO that at times the panelists sounded “tone deaf,” because they were unaware that they were regularly suggesting that the press had to reach out to them in order to get them involved.

Brenda Andrews, a Baby Boomer member of the Black press and publisher of the New Journal and Guide in Norfolk, suggested that people stop dividing generations.

“We lose each other when we allow the system to tell us we don’t have anything in common… We cannot allow intergenerational differences to separate us,” said Andrews.

Andrews gave the Millennial journalists and those attending the panel words of encouragement.

“I feel very comfortable that you and I the people in this room can join together,” she said.