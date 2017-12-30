Minister Robbed in West Baltimore Prior to Christmas Eve Service

A Baltimore minister was robbed at gunpoint at the 4400 block of Park Heights Ave. on Dec. 24 just after arriving to a parking lot near his church in preparation for a Christmas Eve service.

The Rev. Earl Blue, 65, was uninjured in the Christmas Eve attack during which he was assaulted by four assailants in a parking lot.

The clergyman is pastor of Jehovah Jireh Holistic Ministry, a partner with the I Can’t We Can Counseling Center.

Baltimore police have a video from a surveillance camera of the attackers, one of whom was armed with a handgun. In the video, the robbers can be seen in a vehicle prowling through the parking lot before the attack took place.

Police are on the lookout for the perpetrators’ vehicle, a black Honda, and the pastor’s, a red 2017 Nissan Rogue.

The robbers demanded Rev. Blue’s wallet, cash and car keys at the announcement of the robbery, but his phone was returned before the assailants made their escape. Rev. Blue said he was almost struck by one of the assailants’ fleeing vehicles.

Baltimore Police Capt. Jarron Jackson called the suspects “cowardly” in their attack on a 65-year-old minister but seasoned in their level of preparation.

“This isn’t their first-time crime. They didn’t wake up at five and say, ‘I’m going to rob somebody at six,’ for the first time,” Jackson said in a public statement.

While contemplating snatching the weapon at the outset, Rev. Blue said to WBAL reporters he felt God give him a more sympathetic outlook.

“I just had compassion for them. I hope God will touch them, and the violence will stop,” Blue told WBAL reporters.

The police have not identified any suspects and the AFRO was directed to social media for any other developments in the investigation. At the close of the week, BPD had not released any additional updates pertaining to the unsolved crime.

Police are asking for the public to call Citywide Robbery Unit detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.