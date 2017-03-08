Morehouse Board Chairman Clarifies Leadership Transition Plans, Wilson to Remain as President

Morehouse College Board of Trustees Robert C. Davidson Jr. has issued a statement to clarify the college’s leadership plans, which he addressed in a letter sent Tuesday to the campus community.

Davidson confirmed that President John Silvanus Wilson will serve through the remainder of his contract, which expires on June 30.

"To further clarify my recent letter to the Morehouse community, President Wilson will begin to transition his day-to-day responsibilities to William "Bill" Taggart, Morehouse College Chief Operating Officer, in order to ensure a smooth transition of leadership when President Wilson's contract expires this June. The Board will meet in April to consider its decision regarding the appointment of an Interim President. Until then, Dr. John Wilson and Bill Taggart will continue to work together while serving in their respective roles as President of Morehouse College and Chief Operating Officer."